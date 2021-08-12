Crash leads to closure of section of M6 near Tuam/Sligo exit

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Galway Dublin M6 motorway Eastbound

The crash took place at the Tuam/Sligo exit just before 1pm and has led to a section closure and traffic is backed up

The motorway is shut eastbound between Junctions 17 Athenry and Junction 18 Rathmorrissey, and local diversions are in place

Gardai, fire brigade and ambulances are still at the scene

There is no information available as yet on the vehicles involved or if there have been any injuries