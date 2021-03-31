Covid walk-in test centre to open in Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Covid-19 walk-in test centre is to open in Ballinasloe.

Local TD Claire Kerrane says the centre will be based in the Town Hall and Library Car Park at Society Street.

She hopes it’ll be operational this week, though exact opening days and hours are not yet available.

It comes as over 11,500 people have attended the walk-in Covid testing centres open in Dublin and Offaly since last week.

Those centres are set to close at 7pm this evening – but new centres are earmarked to open elsewhere across the capital and the rest of the country.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane says it’s vital these facilities are made available in local communities…

