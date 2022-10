Galway Bay fm newsroom- COVID vaccination centres are to operate in Connemara and the city over the next 10 days

Carraroe Health Centre Centre will be open tomorrow from 10am until 1pm

Clifden Health Centre will be open next Wednesday from 10am-1pm.

In the city, the centre at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit will be open this Saturday, and also Sunday week October 23rd, from 9:30am to 5:30pm

The new adapted bivalent MRNA Covid vaccines are now available for boosters, as recommended for use by NIAC