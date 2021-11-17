Covid infection rate among young adults in Galway double national average

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The 14 day incidence rate of Covid infection in young adults in Galway is double that of the national average for that cohort.

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health in the West, says latest figures show those aged 19 to 24 in the Galway area have a 14 day infection rate of 2,400 per 100 thousand in population.

Overall cases in Galway are continuing along an upward trajectory with a 3% exponential growth in cases recorded over the last seven to 14 day period.

The 14 day rate in Galway city and county for the general population stands at 1026, with a rate of 1097 in Mayo and 835 in Roscommon.

Dr. Smyth told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that individual efforts to reduce social contacts and wear masks when indoors or in crowded areas will have an impact.

She said young adults have made many sacrifices during the pandemic to date and now they need once again show their solidarity by reducing the level of social contacts.