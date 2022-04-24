Covid Figures in Galway Hospitals decrease by nearly a half in the space of a week

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 in Galway’s public hospitals have fallen by nearly a half on figures released seven days earlier.

The current figure for Galway University Hospital released yesterday show that there are currently 22 receiving treatment compared to 41 the previous Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, a similar decrease has been reported with 2 currently receiving treatment as compared to 8 last week.

When added together that is a decrease of 25 in the space of a week from Saturday to Saturday.

ICU Figures have also shown a similar reduction in numbers. In GUH there are currently 2 in ICU and 1 In Portiuncula. Seven days ago there were 4 in GUH and 1 in Ballinasloe. A reduction of 40%.

National figures released yesterday evening show 522 in Hospital with 41 in ICU.