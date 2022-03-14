COVID cases at UHG continue to rise significantly over past week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cases of COVID-19 at UHG have continued to rise significantly over the past week.

It comes as hospital figures nationwide have reached their highest level in almost two months.

As we head towards the long weekend, it’s now being suggested in some quarters that consideration should be given to re-introducing the use of facemasks.

Latest figures from the HSE show there are currently 55 patients with COVID-19 at UHG – the fourth highest figure in the country.

That an increase of 13 virus patients on the figure reported this day last week – and almost double the figure recorded a fortnight ago.

It comes as visiting restrictions have been imposed due to outbreaks of COVID on two wards and a flu outbreak on another.

UHG has also struggled with overcrowding in recent weeks, with the hospital recording some of the highest numbers on trolleys nationwide.

Meanwhile, at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, there are 20 patients with COVID-19 according to the latest figures – almost double the figure for this day last week.

Nationally, the number of patients in hospital with Covid has surpassed 1,000 – for the first time in almost two months.

There are currently 1,042 people with the virus and 41 in ICUs.

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer has described the figures as “concerning” and says the facemask mandate should be reviewed ahead of St Patrick’s Day.