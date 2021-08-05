Covid-19 walk-in vaccination clinics to open in Clifden and city this weekend

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centres will once again open in Clifden and the city this weekend. (7/8)

The centres are open on Saturday to those aged 16 and over who have not yet received a first dose vaccine.

The Clifden centre is based at Clifden Community School, and will be in operation from 10am to 2pm.

Meanwhile, Ballybrit Vaccination Centre will be open for walk-in appointments on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

The Saolta Hospital Group says last weekend proved a tremendous success for both centres, with over 800 people receiving first dose vaccinations.