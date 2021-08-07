Covid-19 walk-in vaccination clinics open in Clifden and Galway City

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centres have once again opened their doors in Clifden and Galway City this morning.

The centres are open to those aged 16 and over who have not yet received a first dose vaccine.

The Clifden centre is based at Clifden Community School, and will be in operation today until 2pm.

Meanwhile, Ballybrit Vaccination Centre is also open for walk-in appointments until 4 this afternoon.

The Saolta Hospital Group says last weekend proved a tremendous success for both centres, with over 800 people receiving first dose vaccinations.