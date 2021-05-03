Covid-19 walk-in test centre to open at Galway Airport tomorrow

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Covid-19 walk in test centre will open at Galway Airport tomorrow morning.

As with all other walk-in centres, it’s aimed at testing those without symptoms of the virus.

As of April 30th, 50 thousand people have passed through walk-in Covid-19 test centres nationwide – including in Tuam and Ballinasloe.

They aim to identity asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 in areas with high incidence rates, to reduce or prevent further transmission in the community.

The walk-in centre at Galway Airport will operate alongside the existing test centre for those with symptoms, or those who are confirmed close contacts.

The new centre will open for walk-in appointments tomorrow morning at 10am – and will remain in place until Monday, May 10th.

It’ll operate from 10am until 7.30pm on weekdays – and 10am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Those attending must be over 16 years of age, have photo ID, be free of Covid-19 symptoms – and have not tested positive for the virus over the past six months.