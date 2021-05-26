Covid 19 vaccinations for pregnant women to open at Ballybrit centre

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pregnant women in Galway city and county can now arrange their appointment for a Covid 19 vaccine.

The maternity units at University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula University Hospital are arranging for women who are between 14 and 36 weeks gestation to get their vaccine at the vaccination centre in Ballybrit.

A telephone line has been established to facilitate the process.

Pregnant women can contact University Hospital Galway on 086 7913854 from 9am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Expectant mothers attending Portiuncula University Hospital are asked to call 090 9648372 from 9am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Women who have antenatal appointments will have an opportunity to discuss the vaccine with their midwife or doctor.