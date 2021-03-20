Covid 19 Vaccinations at the Centre in Ballybrit to recommence tomorrow morning

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The vaccination centre in Ballybrit has confirmed that it will recommence vaccinations tomorrow morning and will continue throughout the week with 3,500 people expected to receive their jabs by Friday.

This follows the announcement from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee who have recommended that a temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca jab be lifted.

It’s use was paused over fears of links to blood clots, but a subsequent review found the vaccine was ‘safe and effective’.

Members of the public who are in cohort four are being contacted over the weekend with an appointment with the first vaccination takling place at 9am tomorrow morning.

Those unavailable to make their appointement will be contacted and given an alternative appointment.

