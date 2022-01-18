COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic on GMIT Galway campus

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Students are encouraged to avail of a COVID-19 vaccination Pop-up clinic on the GMIT Galway campus tomorrow (wednesday January 19)

The vaccination clinic opens tomorrow morning at 10, in Room 347 and will offer vaccines until 4pm.

The clinic is open to all students and staff members on a walk-in basis.

A photo ID is required for anyone seeking a vaccination, and a PPS number is needed for those getting their first dose.

GMIT Student President Colin Kearney says students who feel the need for vaccinations should make use of such services.