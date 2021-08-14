Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic in Clifden to close next week

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic at Clifden Community School will close next week after the last appointments there have been fulfilled.

Since the clinic opened on the 6th of July, around 820 first and second doses have been administered with 130 first dose vaccines during the walk in clinic over the bank holiday weekend and 50 during the walk in clinic on Saturday last.

Anyone in the Clifden area who requires a first or second dose vaccine after the clinic closes will receive vaccine appointments for the Ballybrit vaccination centre in Galway.

Members of the public are urged to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment takes place.