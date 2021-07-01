COVID-19 vaccination centre set to open in Clifden town

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new COVID-19 vaccination centre is set to be opened in Clifden in the next week according to Galway West deputy Eamon O Cuiv

The HSE and the Saolta Hospital Group have confirmed that the new vaccination centre will service the North and West Connemara area.

While it is known it will be located in Clifden town, the exact location has not yet been revealed

Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív, who has been calling for the dedicated centre in Connemara since the start of he vaccination rollout, says credit must go to the doctors and pharmacists in the region for their sterling work in highlighting the issue.

Deputy Ó Cuív argues as the rate of vaccination ramps up this facility will provide a vital resource to ensure that the roll out in Connemara continues at a rate equivalent with all other parts of the country.