Covid 19 testing now underway at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clinical testing for Covid 19 is now underway at University Hospital Galway.

Previously, swab samples from those suspected of having the virus had to be sent to the National Virus Reference Laboratory in Dublin for analysis.

Clinical testing for Covid 19 is now being carried out at GUH Laboratory as part of efforts to greatly expand testing capacity across the country.

Consultant Microbiologist at UHG, Professor Martin Cormican, has thanked his medical colleagues for “pulling out all the stops” to meet rapidly growing needs for testing.

The number of people who’ve tested positive in the Republic now stands at 129.

39 new cases were confirmed last night, and a second person has died.

The man in the east of the country had an underlying medical condition.

GPs say it’s important we’re screening people for Covid-19 – but people should be aware they might just have a common cold.

Emergency lines had a high volume of calls this weekend from people asking for coronavirus tests.

People are being asked NOT to do that, but to ring their GP on Monday instead.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister says it’s an “insult” to doctors and nurses tackling the coronavirus outbreak that people are still gathering in large numbers in pubs.

Simon Harris and the HSE chief executive are among those criticising videos of people packed in Dublin pubs.