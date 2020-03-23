COVID 19 test centres to open at Docks and Galway airport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COVID 19 test centres are to become operational at Galway Docks and at the former airport site in Carnmore by tomorrow.

A section of Dock Road closed for a short period this hour from 3pm to 3.15pm to facilitate the set-up of the testing base at the LE William Butler Yeats.

The naval vessel is due to be used as a COVID19 test centre for Galway operating from a berth in the docks.

Arrangements are also being made to establish a test centre at the former Galway Airport on the outskirts of the city.

It’s understood both new centres are targeted to be operational by tomorrow.