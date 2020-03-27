Covid-19 support services newsletter launched in Headford area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A newsletter has been launched in the Headford area to provide contact the details of emergency services, volunteers and local businesses.

The newsletter is being produced by the Solas resource centre to support elderly people throughout the coronavirus emergency.

The information leaflet is available to collect from most shops in the Headford and Caherlistrane areas.

The initiative has been announced by Fine Gael, Tuam area Councillor Andrew Reddington.

Councillor Reddington says the newsletter has been launched with the older generation in mind.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…