Covid-19 patients at UHG almost doubled over past 7 days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at University Hospital Galway has continued to climb steadily and is almost double what it was this day last week.

There are now 127 patients being treated for the virus – compared to a figure of 71 recorded at the city hospital this time last week.

12 patients are currently receiving treatment in the ICU – while there are 2 critical care beds available.

Elsewhere, at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe, there are 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 2 patients in the ICU.

Nationally, over eighteen hundred people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19.

The figure includes 169 patients in intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to discuss the situation in hospitals.

Public Health Expert Dr Gabriel Scally says the country is not in a good situation.

