Covid 19 outbreak in GMIT declared by HSE

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An outbreak of COVID-19 among GMIT students living in Galway has been declared by the Public Health Department of the HSE.

An email has been sent to all students who are living in Galway City by the Covid officer of the college.

Students who have symptoms of Covid19 are asked to self-isolate and contact their GP to organize a test.

Students who have no symptoms, but who believe they have been in contact with others who have been diagnosed with Covid, can organize a test themselves this weekend by contacting 087 – 7058717.