Covid-19 numbers remain low at Galway hospitals despite slight increase

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Covid-19 patients at Galway’s public hospitals remains low despite a slight increase over recent days.

There are currently 13 patients receiving treatment – seven at UHG and six at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s an increase of three on the figure for yesterday – it’s also a slight increase on this day last week.

Of the 13 patients being treated today, three at UHG are in the ICU, as is a single patient at Portiuncula.

Nationally, there’s been a slight increase in the number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals.

190 patients with the virus are receiving treatment today, up from 184 yesterday.

Overall, since last week there’s been a 10 percent decrease.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn, said Galway has done very well in keeping case numbers low over the past year.

