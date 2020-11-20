COVID-19 incidence rates remain well above national average in Galway city and Gort/Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Covid-19 incidence rate in the city and the Gort/Kinvara area remain well above national average.

It comes as overall, Galway’s incidence rate is one of the lowest in the country, according to the latest figures.

The overall 14 day incidence rate for Galway now stands at 70.9, almost half the national average of 121.3.

That’s the third lowest figure in the country – but while the overall number is low, some areas continue to experience high numbers well above the national average.

The highest rate over the past 14 days is Galway City Central, at 213.5 per 100 thousand population.

While the figures for Galway City West and City East are broadly similar, at 145.8 and 142.9 respectively.

Meanwhile, the figure for Gort/Kinvara is 148.9.

However, it’s important to note that while these figures remain above the national average, they have generally been steadily decreasing.

Late last month, Galway City Central had an incidence rate of over one thousand – at the time, the highest figure for any urban area in the country.

Elsewhere, in other electoral areas across Galway, the 14 day incidence rates are well below the national average.

The figure for Loughrea is 38.1, Connemara North is 34.9, Connemara South is 37.5, Tuam is 33.1, Athenry-Oranmore is 27.4, and Ballinasloe is 21.3.