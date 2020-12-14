Covid-19 incidence rate in Loughrea double county average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Loughrea has continued to climb and is now over double the current average for Co. Galway.

The rate per 100 thousand people in the East Galway town is now 133.5.

Figures from Ireland’s Covid 19 Data Hub to the 7th of December show Loughrea has an incidence rate of 133.5, significantly above the national average of 80, and more than double Galway’s current incidence rate of 60 per 100 thousand people.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Connemara North and South both have less than 5 cases per 100 thousand.

There’s also been a drop across the board in all 3 local electoral areas in the city, which are now all well below the national average.

The rate for Galway City West is 39, Galway City Central is 52, while Galway City East is 49.

There’s also been a strong drop in the figure recorded in the Gort Kinvara area, which now stands at 38, while the figure for Athenry-Oranmore dropped slightly to 52.

Elsewhere, and the figure for Tuam has risen consideraby to 75.3, while there was also a sizable increase recorded in Ballinasloe, which now has an incidence rate of 68 per 100 thousand.