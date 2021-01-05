COVID-19 hospitalisations in Galway reach over 50 for the first time

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 hospitalisations in Galway has reached over 50 for the first time.

According to HSE figures, there are 52 Coronavirus patients in Galway hospitals today – with 47 at UHG and five at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Of the 52 COVID-19 patients in Galway hospitals today, five are being treated in ICU – with four at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

A further six people are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of virus in the city and county – with five at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.

It comes as Coronavirus hospitalisation here have increased by 173% over the past week.

Nationwide, 817 people with Covid-19 are being treated in acute hospitals today.

There’s been an increase of 73 people on wards with the virus since yesterday – while it’s a 97 percent rise on last Tuesday’s total.

The highest number of patients in hospital with the virus was 881 in April.

Meanwhile, 73 people with the disease are attending ICU – including 38 who are being treated on ventilators.