COVID-19 hospitalisation figures triple at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The rate of hospitalisation at UHG due to COVID-19 has more than tripled over the last nine days.

There were 19 confirmed cases at UHG nine days ago, with the figure rising to 73 today.

There are now close to 200 confirmed cases of the virus receiving care across the Saolta Hospital Group which stretches from Galway to Letterkenny.

Latest figures show there are six confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Portiuncula Hospital,, with one patient receiving care in the ICU.

CEO of Saolta Hospital Group Tony Canavan says non COVID activity is also busy.

Private hospitals are providing support with 16 patients at Bons Secours and six at Galway Clinic.

The Saolta Chief says while the numbers waiting on trolleys at UHG have greatly reduced in recent days, the emergency department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is still extremely busy.

Figures from the INMO show 18 people are awaiting admission at the East Galway facility, while four are waiting on trolleys at UHG today.

Tony Canavan says ICU settings are also seeing a steady increase