Covid-19 figures in Galway continue to fall in Galway Hospitals

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of people with Covid 19 in Galway hospitals has fallen again in the last 24 hours.

Figures released yesterday evening shows there are 6 In Galway University Hospital, a further reduction of 1 patient on the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there is no change to the number of patients in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe with just 1 patient receiving treatment.

There is no change to the number of patients in ICU in either hospital with 3 in GUH and none in Portiuncula.