COVID 19 daily case rate rapidly rising in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 150 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Galway, Roscommon and Mayo over the last seven days.

Galway has now rapidly moved from recording an average of 12 cases per day two weeks ago to 22 to 30 cases per day now.

The county’s 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand of population now stands at 54.3, with half of the cases linked to outbreaks.

On Friday, the incidence rate for Galway stood at 39.1.

The Director of Public Health for the West Breda Smyth told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that the number of cases in the city over the last week has increased significantly and the county is also a cause for serious concern.

She said the majority of cases have concerned younger people.

Breda Smyth says the people of Galway have the power to avoid a further spread and avoid a lockdown…..