COVID-19 cases in Galway hospitals remain stable despite nationwide increase

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COVID-19 cases in Galway hospitals have remained stable over the past week even though cases have increased nationwide.

According to HSE figures, confirmed cases of the virus in Galway hospitals have fluctuated between between four and six cases over the past seven days.

It comes as 198 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals today, including 34 in ICU.

Kilkenny Hospital currently has the highest number of confirmed cases at 32, followed by Letterkenny in Donegal at 28 and Beaumont in Dublin at 19.

There are five confirmed cases of the virus in Galway hospitals – with four at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Meanwhile, six further hospital patients are being treated for suspect cases of the virus in the city and county – including five at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.