Covid-19 cases at UHG continue to rise sharply over weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Covid-19 patients at UHG has continued to rise sharply over the weekend.

There are now 37 patients with the virus at the city hospital – compared to 28 on Friday.

UHG has the second highest figure nationwide today, behind University Hospital Limerick at 49.

Meanwhile, there are nine patients with Covid-19 at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe – compared to six on Friday.

ICU figures remain relatively low at both hospitals, with four Covid-19 patients in intensive care at UHG and a further two at Portiuncula.

The increasing number of virus patients at UHG in recent days comes amid rising infection rates and hospitalisations nationwide.

NPHET will meet today to advise the government on the further easing of Covid-19 restriction this Friday.

Infectious Diseases expert, Professor Sam McConkey, says opening everything on October 22nd wouldn’t be wise…

