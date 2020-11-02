COVID 19 cases across West see significant drop over last five days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cases of COVID 19 across the west have dropped significantly over the last five days.

Public health officials have recorded two days over that period where less than 30 cases were recorded across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

In the five days up to yesterday, 50 cases were notified across the three counties.

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health with HSE West says the figure presents a significant reduction of almost two-thirds when compared to the previous 10 day period.

She told Galway Talks that the public’s adherence to public health guidelines is having a real impact.

Dr. Smyth urged the public in Galway not to become complacent as we look forward to the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in hospital has hit its lowest level in over 2 weeks.

268 people are now in hospital, with 44 of those receiving intensive care.

The hospitalisation numbers are down 57 on yesterday’s figures, and mark the lowest number since October 18th, the day before the government announced level 5 restrictions.

Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University, Paul Moynagh, believes NPHET may have been too quick to recommend a return to lockdown….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….