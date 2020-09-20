COVID-19 case forces postponement of one of today’s club hurling semi finals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A positive case of COVID-19 has forced the postponement of one of the two club hurling semi finals fixed for this afternoon at Pearse Stadium

The Galway GAA Senior Hurling Semi final between Cappataggle and St. Thomas’ has been postponed due to a positive case of Covid 19 in a panel member.

The game will be refixed for a later date.

The 1.30pm match was the first of a double bill at Pearse Stadium but the other Semi Final – Loughrea v Turloughmore – will go ahead as planned at 4.30pm.

This sporting blow comes just days after Galway’s Camogie senior and junior county club finals had to be called off due to at least one positive COVID case.

The games had been scheduled for today, and have not yet been re-scheduled.