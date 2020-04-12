Covid-10 outbreaks at nursing homes rise to 130 nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2 thousand healthcare workers have now tested positive for Covid 19.

HSE figures also show the number of outbreaks in nursing homes has risen to 130.

While 253 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

Galway now has 169 cases – while there are almost 9 thousand nationwide.

The Chair of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group says 15 thousand tests a day will be able to be carried out by the end of next week.

Cillian De Gascun says people should also face less of a wait to get their test results.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says the country will experience some of its “darkest days” when Covid 19 peaks here.

Leo Varadkar says people’s actions are making a difference, but that we need to redouble our efforts in the coming weeks.

Although the spread of the virus is slowing, he’s concerned about the rising death toll and number of people being hospitalised.

In an Easter message, Leo Varadkar says there can be no room for complacency.