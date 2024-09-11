Court Services urged to repair ‘vital’ car-parking area on Dublin Road in Tuam

Share story:

The Courts Services are being urged to repair an area of car parking it owns on the Dublin Road in Tuam.

It’s described as a vital space for the community, in particular for use by parents and staff of the nearby Educate Together Primary School.

Concerns are being raised by the school regarding pick-up and drop-off facilities, with upgrades out of their hands due to the ownership of the space.

Independent Ireland Councillor for the area, Shaun Cunniffe, is asking for the relevant authorities to do all they can to bring the space back into use:

