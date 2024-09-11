Galway Bay FM

11 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Court Services urged to repair ‘vital’ car-parking area on Dublin Road in Tuam

Share story:
Court Services urged to repair ‘vital’ car-parking area on Dublin Road in Tuam

The Courts Services are being urged to repair an area of car parking it owns on the Dublin Road in Tuam.

It’s described as a vital space for the community, in particular for use by parents and staff of the nearby Educate Together Primary School.

Concerns are being raised by the school regarding pick-up and drop-off facilities, with upgrades out of their hands due to the ownership of the space.

Independent Ireland Councillor for the area, Shaun Cunniffe, is asking for the relevant authorities to do all they can to bring the space back into use:

Share story:

Galway Hospice prepares for open evening for Palliative Care Week

Galway Hospice is hosting an open evening later coinciding with Palliative Care Week. The event includes a video titled ‘A Day in the Life at Galway Hos...

Two Galway craftsmen set to represent Ireland on the international stage

Two Galway craftsmen are set to represent Ireland on the international stage when they take part in the 2024 World Skills event this week. Joe Kelly from ...

Galway-based researcher wins award for portable chemotherapy 'scalp-cooling' device

A Galway-based researcher has won an award for designing a portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device. Olivia Humphreys designed ‘Athe...

Taoiseach to open new ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

Taoiseach Simon Harris is to officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe later this morning The project is providing rep...