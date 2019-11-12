Court reserves judgement on appeal case involving conviction for high speed chase through Galway

A man jailed for hijacking a car and taking it on a high speed chase through Galway city, with its frightened owner in the back, must wait to hear the outcome of an appeal against his conviction.

24 year old John Conroy, with an address at Lakeview, Donaghpatrick in Headford, denied thirteen counts of dangerous driving at locations in the Galway City area, between Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra and Ballinfoyle, Headford Road, on May 31, 2016.

