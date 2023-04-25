Court refuses legal cost request for city man bringing action against COVID vaccine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A High Court judge has ruled that the taxpayer does not have to pay the legal costs of a city man taking legal action over the COVID-19 vaccination programme, if he loses his action.

David Egan from Galway City is one of three people involved in the action, alongside Emmanual Lavery of Rear Cross, Co Tipperary and Sharon Browne of Garryowen, Co Limerick.

Among their claims are that the vaccine is a “bio-weapon” and part of plans to “depopulate the world”.

The three are seeking orders including the mass exhumation of all people under 80-years who died suddenly after getting the Covid-19 vaccination, so that autopsies can be performed.

They also want the court to make orders preventing children aged between 5 and 11 years from receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

The proceedings are against the Taoiseach, the HSE and the Minister for Health, who all oppose the action – which they say is “alarmist and scandalous.”

Ruling on a preliminary issue in the action Mr Justice Michael Twomey said that the court was not prepared to make a protective cost order in their favour.

The judge said that while the outcome of the case was a matter for the judge hearing the full action, the court was not convinced that the plaintiffs claim has “any, let alone a real, prospect of success.”

He said they were in effect seeking an order from the court that would “subsidise them in suing the state”.

The judge said the plaintiffs claim the vaccine is “a bio-weapon” and compare the administration of the vaccine to the actions of the Nazis during the Second World War.

The action also claims that the Covid-19 vaccine inserts nanochips into recipients, and use of the bioweapon is part of a plan by Billionaire Bill Gates to “depopulate the world”.

Justice Twomey accepted they appear to genuinely believe that they are acting in the public interest and appear to be completely convinced of the claims they make about mass killings.

But he ruled that not being motivated by personal gain is not enough for the granting of a protective costs order.