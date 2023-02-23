Court hears man accused of Portumna murder had almost childlike obsession with land

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Michael Scott, who denies murdering his aunt Chrissie Treacy by running over her in an agricultural teleporter, had an “almost childlike” obsession with land and was motivated only by land and cattle according to a court witness

58 year old Mr. Scott, of Gortanumera, Portumna, denies murdering Chrissie Treacy at her farm in Derryhiney in April 2018, claiming it was a tragic farm accident.

Robin Deasy told today’s court sitting that he has known the Treacy family since he was a child and held them in very high regard.

On one occasion Mr Scott told Robin Deasy that he “can’t handle that woman at all”, referring to his 76-year-old aunt

Mr Deasy told him to leave her company if he felt he was “getting hot”.

Mr Deasy also described what he called a “bizarre” incident on Halloween night 2017 when Ms Treacy seemed “very frightened” after the back door of her home “slammed violently” before Mr Scott appeared in the doorway and started speaking at the top of his voice.

Sgt Gerard Cleary told the trial that about six weeks before Ms Treacy died, the accused came to Portumna Garda Station and became upset while telling him that he would have to “give up the cows” because Ms Treacy was being unreasonable.

The owner of a dairy in Nenagh, Jerry Ryan, told the trial that he knew that Mr Scott had taken over the dairy farm following the death of Willie Treacy, Chrissie’s brother, in 2011.

Mr Ryan said that in 2017 Michael and Cora Scott sold more than 620,000 litres of milk to the dairy and were paid a little over €244,000

The trial continues in front of Ms Justice Caroline Biggs