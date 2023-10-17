Court hears gun involved in “wild west” shooting in Clare recovered in Galway

A court has heard that the gun involved in a shooting at a music festival in Clare was recovered in Galway.

An innocent bystander was shot when Tony McInerney opened fire on an alleged love rival who owed him money at Sixmilebridge in January 2020.

Daniel Harty Junior was shot several times while walking from one pub to another, after two men opened fire after emerging from a jeep that had been patrolling the local area.

An annual music festival was underway at the time, and the Central Criminal Court heard the incident was like “Wild West stuff”, with people hiding behind walls and cars.

An innocent bystander was also shot after getting caught in the crossfire but escaped serious injuries.

A weapon was later recovered in Co. Galway, and matched nine shell casings discovered in the jeep used in the shooting.

28 year old Tony McInerney, formerly of Glenina, Gort Road, Ennis, pleaded guilty in July to two charges, including attempted murder.

The court heard McInerney gave Gardaí an explanation “around the motive”.

He accepted that money was owed, and there had been a conflict between the two men in relation to a relationship with the same girl.

Mr. McInerney – who was jailed for 10 years in 2020 for running a cocaine factory – will be sentenced on Monday.