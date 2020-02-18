Court finds four South Galway men not guilty of illegal turfcutting on EU site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Circuit Court has directed a jury to find four South Galway men not guilty of illegal turfcutting on a European site.

Michael D’Arcy of Killimor, Padraic Byrne of Killimor, Anthony Porter of Woodford and Pat McDonagh of Portumna all appeared before judge Rory McCabe.

The four men faced varying charges over incidents of alleged illegal turf cutting on an EU site in Woodford on the 21st August 2012 and in Portumna on 22nd and 23rd of May 2012.

The charges were brought under the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011 Section 35 (1b) and 67(2).

They came as the EU habitats directive imposed restrictions on turf cutting on 53 Irish bogs, which were designated Special Areas of Conservation – 13 of which were in Galway.

When arraigned before Galway Circuit Court, all four men pleaded not guilty to the various charges put before them.

The judge then empaneled a jury of seven men and five women after which the court heard the prosecution could not offer the required evidence due to the unavailability of a key witness.

The trial judge then directed the jury to return a verdict of not guilty.

The men emerged from the courthouse to a loud applause from a group of supporters who had gathered in silent demonstration outside.

More on FYI Galway from 5….