Court cases over”Golfgate” in Clifden adjourned until late October

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Court cases arising out of what has been dubbed “Golfgate” have been adjourned until late October.

Independent TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy were served with summonses in relation to an alleged breach of Covid-19 laws.

Noel Grealish and Donie Cassidy’s cases were listed before the judge at Clifden District Court in Co Galway this morning.

The names of John Sweeney, the owner of the Clifden Station House Hotel, and the hotel’s General Manager; his son James Sweeney, also appeared on the list.

The four men are accused of breaking Covid-19 laws in relation to a dinner that took place in the hotel last summer, during a time when the country was under Level 3 restrictions, which limited indoor gatherings to 50 people.

The dinner marked the end of a two-day golfing event, hosted by the Oireachtas Golf Society.

None of the accused were required to attend court in person today, but were represented by lawyers.

The case will be mentioned again at the end of October with a view to setting a hearing date, if necessary.