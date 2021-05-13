Couple killed in house fire near Ballinasloe named locally

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A couple who died in a house fire near Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning have been named locally as Joey Tumulty and Nuala Kenny.

Both were aged in their mid-forties and are originally from the local area.

Four fire appliances from Ballinasloe and Athlone stations attended the scene at Gurth, Rooty Cross, on the Roscommon-Galway border about 13 kilometres from Ballinasloe, around 2am.

The bodies have since been removed to University Hospital Galway, where post mortem examinations will be carried out.

The two-storey house has been sealed off and Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6437102, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.

State pathologist Margaret Bolster has been informed.

Gardaí are awaiting the outcome of postmortem examinations and a technical examination of the house, which is still smouldering, before deciding what course of action to take.

It’s understood Mr. Tumulty was a plasterer who worked in a local business, while Ms. Kenny was a healthcare worker.