County’s first Public Private Partnership for social housing to be located in Tuam

The county’s first Public Private Partnership for social housing is to be located in Tuam with 60 homes

A site in the council’s ownership at Ballygaddy Road is included in what’s known as the national Bundle 7 Programme

Approximately 60 high-quality energy efficient homes can be provided on the 14 acre site under the programme.

The site which is one kilometre from Tuam town has the scope to include affordable housing and cost rental housing

Director of Services for Housing Michael Owens noted that it’s a landmark development in providing social housing in Galway

He added it further demonstrates the council’s commitment to avail of every opportunity to provide much needed housing in our towns and villages