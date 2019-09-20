County wide workshops to help give confidence to dementia carers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of workshops which aim to give confidence to families caring for their loved ones with dementia are taking place across the city and county next week, starting Monday.

The workshops, which are hosted by Home Instead Senior Care, will provide free support and advice to families.

They’re being held as part of World Alzheimer’s month which runs throughout September and aims to raise awareness around dementia and challenge the stigma that surrounds it.

The workshops will take place in Galway City Library on Monday, Ballybane Library and Westside Library on Tuesday, Tuam Library on Wednesday and Ballinasloe Library on Thursday.

Ahead of World Alzheimers Day tomorrow, Managing Director at Home Instead Senior Care Galway, Suzanne Ryan, says carers are not alone:

