County-wide drum music programme coming to Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galwegians of all ages can get involved in a county-wide drum programme coming to Galway this September.

The Gaillimh Instrument Bank aims to connect children, young people and adults through percussion music.

The bank of instruments purchased by Galway 2020 will be managed by Music Generation for use in the legacy drum programme, known as PULSE.

It will first come to people in Tuam, Clifden, Spiddal, Ballinsloe, Portumna and Athenry, before broadening to schools, festivals and music camps across the county.

Participants can register their interest at [email protected]