County to follow city lead and seek advice on banning election posters

Written by on 27 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have voted to discontinue the use of election posters except on a limited basis.

However, there were some doubts about whether this decision could be enforced and council management is to examine the legal standing of this decision.

Earlier this month in the city, Councillor Pearce Flannery proposed the measure but CEO Brendan McGrath stated he would need to seek legal advice.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….

