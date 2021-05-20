County sees rise in domestic disputes with no offence disclosed

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief has been questioned on what steps are being taken to address the rise in domestic dispute incidents where no offence is disclosed.

The matter arose at a meeting of the county joint policing committee where Garda stats revealed 173 such incidents were recorded so far this year – a rise 8% on the same period last year.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly acknowledged the increased focus being placed on domestic violence by Gardaí since the pandemic but questioned why so many incidents had no offence disclosed.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curely told the meeting that as part of Operation Faoiseamh, Gardaí visit houses, conduct callbacks and check on historical incidents in all cases.

He said many incidents are alcohol driven and also stated there are a number of investigations in relation to coercive control.

Deputy Connolly said it’s worrying that women are not following up.