County records higher growth than city in new tenancy rents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county has recorded a higher year-on-year growth rate than the city for rents in new tenancies.

According to a report compiled by the Residential Tenancies Board, rents have increased in Galway city by 4.8%.

The standardised average rent for new tenancies in the city stands at €1,293 per month.

In the county, a higher growth rate of 6.6% was recorded.

Nationally, rents increased by 9% last year.

Roscommon recorded the largest increase, with an annual growth rate of 25% – going from €690 to €865.

No county registered a drop in prices, with only Kildare recording the same figure as the previous year.

Thirteen counties, including Carlow, Kilkenny and Westmeath, have average rents of more than €1,000 per month.

Leitrim remains the county with the cheapest rent, which now stands at €740 per month.