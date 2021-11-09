County policing meeting hears boy racers “closing off” sections of N84 at night

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A policing meeting has heard that boy racers are effectively “closing off” sections of the N84 late at night to pull doughnuts on the road and engage in other unsafe driver behavior.

Councillor Andrew Reddington told the County Joint Policing Committee those responsible often appear to be one step ahead of Gardaí.

He said that by the time Gardaí arrive on the scene, the culprits have usually fled and moved onto other local roads to continue

Councillor Reddington says it’s unacceptable and reckless behavior – and it must be stamped out.