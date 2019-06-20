County planners turn down proposal for residential units in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal to build five houses off Abbey Street in Loughrea has been turned down by county planners.

The application led by MP Young Development Ltd would have involved a mix of semi-detached dwellings and terrace dwellings.

The site contains elements of the Loughrea town defences which form part of a national monument.

In refusing the application, county planners made reference to the absence of an overall masterplan for the area, the design and layout and the proposed vehicular access.

Planners concluded the proposal would provide for a substandard level of residential amenity and would not satisfactorily integrate with the style and street pattern of its urban context.