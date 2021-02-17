County planners turn down proposal for new Lidl store in Moycullen

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have turned down a proposal for a new Lidl store in Moycullen.

The plan had set out to provide a discount foodstore including off license use at Kylebroughlan.

The mixed use development led by Lidl Ireland also included two standalone retail units, five residential dwellings, shared communal and private open space, pedestrian and vehicular access as well as alterations to existing car parking arrangements.

County planners have refused permission based on six considerations.

One states the proposed layout does not adequately reflect or reinforce the existing urban form of the nearby village centre.

It’s also stated that there is a high level of retail vacancy in the village of Moycullen.

Planners also stated the development would result in multiple entrances which could lead to driver visibility obstruction.

The German retailer had said the mixed use development at An Fuarán would create 30 jobs.