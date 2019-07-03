County planners to consider proposal for Residential Care Centre in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due in August on a plan for a new 50 bed Residential Care Centre in Tuam.

The HSE has lodged its application for the development at Sean Purcell Road.

The plan provides for a 2-storey courtyard building with adjoining service and day-care wings comprising 50 ensuite bedrooms.

It includes a reception area, day-care and therapy spaces, sitting, activity rooms and dining areas, family accommodation, offices and administration areas.

There would be 43 car parking spaces with associated vehicular set-down area, delivery yard and 12 cycle parking spaces.

County planners are due to make a decision in August (12/08).