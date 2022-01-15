County planners set to issue decision next month on Clifden residential development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due to be issued by county planners next month on a proposal to build 28 residential units in Clifden.

The application is led by Acton MR Construction Limited and would be located at Ardbear.

The development would involve 28 two-storey detached units with a mix of 4-bed, 3-bed and 2-bed units.

There would also be 56 car parking spaces.

The development would be contained within a 3.9 hectare site and would use existing access arrangements via the Clifden-Ballyconneely Road.

County planners are due to issue their decision in early February